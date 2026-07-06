Vodafone Idea Users Can Save Rs 1201 on Spotify Premium, Here’s How

Vodafone Idea has struck a deal with Spotify that hands its postpaid customers three months of Premium streaming without charging them a rupee extra, a first for any Indian telecom operator partnering with the music platform.

How the Offer Works

Under the arrangement, eligible Vi postpaid users can activate Spotify Premium directly through the Vi app and enjoy the ad-free, offline-download-enabled service for free for three straight months. Since a standard Spotify Premium subscription in India runs at Rs 139 a month, that adds up to roughly Rs 417 in savings over the trial window, though the Rs 1,201 figure making headlines refers to one of the specific postpaid plans that qualifies for the benefit, not the value of the offer itself.

Which Plans Qualify

Individual postpaid subscribers become eligible if they're on plans priced at Rs 451, Rs 551, Rs 751, or the Rs 1,201 REDX tier. Those on Family Postpaid connections can also claim the benefit on plans ranging from Rs 701 all the way up to Rs 1,601 under the REDX Family bracket. One catch for households sharing a family plan- only the primary account holder gets access to the free Spotify subscription, not every member on the connection.

Who's Left Out

The offer isn't for everyone on these plans. It's aimed squarely at users who haven't previously subscribed to Spotify Premium so anyone who's already used or is currently using a Premium account won't be able to double-dip on the free trial.

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What Happens After Three Months

Once the complimentary period lapses, Vi isn't cutting users loose from Spotify, instead, it's offering a smooth transition into a paid subscription through its "Add to Bill" feature. That means Spotify's Rs139 monthly fee simply gets folded into the customer's regular Vi postpaid bill, sparing them the hassle of managing a separate payment method or subscription altogether.

The timing lines up with a broader industry pattern- India has a massive base of online music listeners, but only a small fraction convert into paying subscribers. Bundling Premium access with a phone bill is emerging as one of the more effective ways telecom players and streaming platforms are trying to nudge free users toward paid plans, since it removes friction points like separate transactions and card details.

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