Vodafone Idea (Vi) Announces Bonus Validity for 2G Phone Users

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has launched a new offer that gives 2G handset users an extra validity on select recharge packs. As part of the Vi Guarantee Programme, anyone with a 2G handset will be eligible for two extra days over and above the assigned validity on recharges of ₹199 or more. According to the company, this new programme will help 2G users enjoy unlimited calls and data for longer.

Vi Guarantee Programme

If you have a prepaid 2G handset, recharging your Vi number with a plan worth ₹199 or higher will give you two bonus days per recharge. In a year, this totals 24 extra days. Recharge packs with a validity period of more than 28 days will also be eligible for an extra two days, upgrading their duration to 30 days or more.

Here are the recharge packs that offer the Vi Guarantee Programme:

– ₹199: unlimited calls, 2GB data, 300 SMS valid for 30 days instead of 28 days.

– ₹209: unlimited calls, 2GB data, 300 SMS, Caller Tune service valid for 30 days instead of 28.

2G phone users can dial *999# or 1212 to activate the Vi Guarantee Programme.