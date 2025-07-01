Vodafone Idea (Vi) Announces Bonus Validity for 2G Phone Users

Updated 1 July 2025 at 19:34 IST
Vodafone Idea (Vi) has launched a new offer that gives 2G handset users an extra validity on select recharge packs. As part of the Vi Guarantee Programme, anyone with a 2G handset will be eligible for two extra days over and above the assigned validity on recharges of ₹199 or more. According to the company, this new programme will help 2G users enjoy unlimited calls and data for longer.
If you have a prepaid 2G handset, recharging your Vi number with a plan worth ₹199 or higher will give you two bonus days per recharge. In a year, this totals 24 extra days. Recharge packs with a validity period of more than 28 days will also be eligible for an extra two days, upgrading their duration to 30 days or more.
– ₹199: unlimited calls, 2GB data, 300 SMS valid for 30 days instead of 28 days.
– ₹209: unlimited calls, 2GB data, 300 SMS, Caller Tune service valid for 30 days instead of 28.
2G phone users can dial *999# or 1212 to activate the Vi Guarantee Programme.
Those with a 4G or a 5G phone now receive extra benefits on plans worth ₹299 or more. They are now eligible for 130GB of additional data throughout 13 recharge cycles, with 10GB of extra data per month (28 days). The benefits can be redeemed using the Vi app on Android and iOS.
