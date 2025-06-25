'Wait for Me, I'm Coming': Shubhanshu Shukla Assured His Parents Before Axiom 4 Liftoff

Shubhanshu Shukla forayed into space on board a SpaceX craft as part of the Axiom 4 mission on a Wednesday afternoon, emerging as the first Indian to launch out of Earth in 40 years. He is joined by veteran astronaut Peggy Whitson from the US as the commander, Polish engineer Sławosz Uznański, and Hungarian researcher Tibor Kapu. While the spacecraft is now en route to the International Space Station, Shukla's parting message to his family pins hope for India's successful footprint in space.