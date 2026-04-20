Waiting for iOS 27? These iPhones May Not Be Compatible

If you’re planning to install iOS 27 later this year, your iPhone might quietly fall off the update list. According to reports, Apple is expected to drop support for some older models with its next major update, continuing its usual cycle of trimming devices that can no longer keep up with new features.

These iPhones Could Lose Support

Based on current leaks, iOS 27 may only support the iPhone 12 series and newer.

If that holds true, the following models are likely to miss out:

iPhone 11 iPhone 11 Pro iPhone 11 Pro Max iPhone SE (2nd generation)

That’s a fairly clean cutoff. Essentially, anything running on Apple’s A13 chip or older could be left behind. As new features become more demanding, older chips struggle to keep up, especially with AI workloads now becoming central to iOS.

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Before you panic, these devices won’t suddenly stop working. They are expected to continue receiving security updates on iOS 26 for some time. But yes, no new features.

Which iPhones Should Get iOS 27?

If the leak is accurate, iOS 27 will support:

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iPhone 12 series and newer iPhone 13, 14, 15, 16, and 17 lineups iPhone SE (3rd generation)

In other words, Apple is drawing the line at roughly six years of support, which is pretty standard for iPhones.

But There’s a Catch With New Features

Even if your iPhone gets iOS 27, it may not get everything. Advanced AI features, especially anything tied to Apple Intelligence, are expected to require at least an iPhone 15 Pro or newer.

So you could technically be “supported” and still miss out on the headline features.

When Will iOS 27 Launch?

Apple is expected to announce iOS 27 at WWDC 2026 in June, with a public rollout likely in September alongside new iPhones. That gives you a few months to emotionally prepare for your phone being politely retired.

The Reality Check