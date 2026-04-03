Waiting for iPhone to Return in Black? I Have Important News for You

If you have been holding off on upgrading your iPhone because Apple skipped the classic black finish, there’s some bad news. And no, it’s not the usual “wait for next year” situation. It might not be coming back anytime soon.

A recent leak from Instant Digital, who has a good track record, claims that Apple is once again planning to skip a true black or Space Grey variant. If accurate, this would mark the second consecutive generation where the company avoids offering its most popular, neutral colour option.

The black iPhone problem isn’t temporary

Apple’s decision to drop black from the iPhone 17 Pro lineup already raised eyebrows. The model launched in colours like blue, orange, and silver, leaving out what has historically been the safest and most widely preferred option.

The assumption was simple. This is a one-year experiment.

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That assumption now looks wrong. Leaks indicate that the iPhone 18 Pro may continue with a similar strategy, focusing on warmer, more distinctive finishes such as coffee, purple, or burgundy instead of neutral tones.

In other words, Apple is not just experimenting. It is committing.

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Why Apple is moving away from black

This is not about supply issues or manufacturing limitations. It is about positioning. Over the past few years, Apple has increasingly used colour as a way to signal “newness.” A bold finish makes a device instantly recognisable, especially in markets where visual differentiation matters.

The success of standout colours like orange in the iPhone 17 Pro lineup appears to have reinforced that strategy.

Black, while popular, blends in. It does not stand out. And right now, Apple seems more interested in making its Pro models visually distinct than universally appealing.

What this means for buyers

If you prefer subtle, understated designs, this shift is not great news. You have three realistic options:

Buy an older iPhone model that still offers black Choose a different neutral shade like silver Accept that Apple wants your phone to look… noticeable

And waiting for the next model may not solve the problem anymore.

The bigger design shift

The colour change is part of a broader pattern. Alongside new finishes, leaks also point to design refinements such as a smaller Dynamic Island and possible under-display Face ID, suggesting Apple is focusing heavily on visual identity for its upcoming devices.

In that context, dropping black starts to make more sense. Apple is redesigning not just the hardware, but how the device is perceived.

So, should you keep waiting?

If your entire plan was “I’ll upgrade when black comes back,” you might be waiting longer than expected.