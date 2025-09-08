Waiting for Samsung’s Trifold Phone? This Is How It Could Work

Samsung is widely anticipated to be developing a trifold phone, with rumours suggesting a potential announcement later this year. While industry sources claim the launch is still some months away, a new video has emerged online, showing how this device would work. Samsung’s trifold phone will not be any different from Huawei’s Mate XT Ultimate, but how the company implements the folding and unfolding could set it apart.

In a video shared by a user who goes by @TechHighest on X (formerly Twitter), an animation shows the full fold and unfold procedure. There is no rocket science to operating a foldable phone with three folds inside, but the video confirms the order for opening and closing the panels. The panel with the rear cameras should ideally go first, followed by the panel on the other end. The panel in the centre will also double up as the default screen for when the device is folded, featuring a punch-hole camera at the top.

Apart from the mechanism, the video does not show any other key details. However, it looks like it was sourced from Samsung’s tutorial platforms, hinting at an imminent launch of the trifold phone.

According to reports, this trifold phone could be called the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold, continuing with the company’s naming scheme for its foldable devices. It could sit above the existing foldable lineups, but the company could produce this device in limited numbers to gauge market feedback. While Huawei’s trifold phone is a reference for Samsung, Mate XT Ultimate’s limited availability in China is why Samsung wants to tread carefully, especially in price-sensitive markets, such as India.

Samsung’s trifold phone could bring its design to the mainstream, but its success will depend on market demand. The sales of foldable devices fall dramatically short of conventional smartphones, even in the premium segment, but they have increased successively. That indicates a growing demand, and the trifold could benefit from it.