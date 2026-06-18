Watch: Viral Video Shows Villagers Crushing Smartphones With Stones and Bricks, But Why?

A bizarre video showing villagers smashing smartphones with bricks and stones has gone viral on social media, sparking debate over smartphone addiction, digital dependence and whether such drastic measures can ever be justified.

The clip, widely shared on X, shows dozens of people gathered in an open area, repeatedly hitting mobile phones with stones and bricks. A pile of shattered devices can be seen on the ground, with smoke reportedly rising from some of the damaged phones.

According to the caption accompanying the viral post, the villagers had grown frustrated with what they viewed as smartphone addiction and collectively decided to destroy their devices. The post claims the community has now chosen to switch back to basic keypad phones.

However, there is no independent confirmation that smartphone addiction was the real reason behind the act. The exact location of the incident and the circumstances leading to the destruction of the phones remain unclear. Despite the uncertainty, the video has spread rapidly across social media platforms, drawing millions of views and reactions.

Advertisement

Viral Video Triggers Debate

The footage has triggered mixed reactions online.

While some users praised the villagers for allegedly taking a stand against excessive screen time and social media dependency, others questioned whether destroying expensive devices was a sensible solution.

Advertisement

Many users also pointed out that smartphones today are essential tools for banking, education, government services and communication, making a complete return to keypad phones impractical for most people.

The lack of verified information has further fuelled speculation, with some social media users warning against accepting the viral claim at face value.

Not the First Anti-Smartphone Move in India

Even though the authenticity of the viral claim remains uncertain, India has witnessed several unusual attempts in recent years to curb what communities perceive as growing digital addiction.

One of the most controversial examples emerged from Rajasthan in 2025, when a community panchayat in Jalore district imposed restrictions on daughters-in-law and young women across 15 villages.

The decision prohibited them from using smartphones equipped with cameras and allowed only keypad phones for communication. Community leaders argued the move was intended to preserve social values and reduce perceived misuse of technology.

The decision sparked criticism from women’s rights activists and social commentators, who argued that restricting technology access based on gender was discriminatory and regressive.

Karnataka Village Sounds Daily ‘Digital Detox’ Siren

A very different approach was adopted in Karnataka’s Belagavi district.

In Halaga village, a siren installed atop a local memorial sounds every evening at 7 pm. The signal serves as a reminder for children to leave outdoor play and focus on studies for the next two hours.

While not a smartphone ban, the initiative reflects growing concern among rural communities about screen time and distractions.

Maharashtra Village Enforced Gadget-Free Hours

Another widely discussed experiment took place in Vadgaon village in Maharashtra’s Sangli district.

The village introduced a daily “digital detox” period between 7 pm and 8.30 pm. During that time, residents were encouraged to switch off televisions, mobile phones and other electronic devices.

A siren marked both the beginning and end of the gadget-free period. Village leaders said the initiative aimed to improve family interaction, encourage reading habits and reduce dependence on screens.

A Growing Concern Across Communities

The viral smartphone-smashing video may still lack verification, but it highlights a broader conversation taking place across India.

From community restrictions and digital curfews to awareness campaigns about excessive screen time, concerns over smartphone dependence are increasingly shaping local discussions.