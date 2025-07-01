Weirdest(or cool) Gadgets on Amazon India: From Levitating Bluetooth Speaker to Broken Egg Stands, You Won't Believe They Exist

You undoubtedly already know that Amazon can send you anything from chargers to chapsticks. But if you've ever gone to the quirky side of the site, you have probably seen some gadgets that made you stop and say, "Wait... why does this exist?"

We went down that rabbit hole so you don't have to, and found some of the weirdest, funniest, and strangely useful tech-related things on Amazon India. And no, this is not a joke. You can actually buy these things on Amazon.

The Cracked Egg Phone Holder at Rs 2,023

Someone really thought it would be a good idea to make a phone stand that looks like a shattered egg. It has a glossy white finish and a yolk in the middle. It holds your phone up like it just came out of a frying pan. It doesn't help at all in a business meeting, but it will surely get people talking at your desk!

Infinity Cube Fidget Toy at Rs 299

Not exactly "tech," but it is definitely hypnotic. This cube can be folded up over and over again, so it's great for folks who can't sit still. You may click-clack your way through Zoom calls or long pauses. It's oddly satisfying.

Infinity Orb Magnetic Levitating Bluetooth Speaker at Rs 21,582

A floating speaker, that’s what this is. One of the cool tech gadgets that we saw on Amazon was this levitating speaker. The base of the speaker has a special magnet setup, and the orb itself also has magnets. When you carefully lower the orb towards the center of the base, the magnets push each other away. At the levitating point, the orb will float freely, suspended in the air. The orb can also be used as a standalone speaker without the magnetic base.

Spinning Optical Illusion Desk Toy at Rs 2,807

This is another cool thing we spotted on Amazon. When you spin this little toy on your desk, it creates an optical illusion. It looks like a fidget spinner that underwent a makeover. Not at all helpful for getting things done, but great for acting like you are in a sci-fi movie.

High-Definition Lazy classes at Rs 499

These are high-definition glasses with a prism periscope for people with glasses already. They can use these glasses to lie down and read books or scroll through their phones. No need to bend neck, this gadget can help people with cervical issues.

LED Gloves at Rs 799