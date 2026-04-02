Were Artemis-II Astronauts Playing With an iPhone in Space? Crew Video Shows Fun Moment

A short video clip from NASA’s Artemis II mission has sparked curiosity online after showing astronauts seemingly playing around with what looks like an iPhone inside the Orion spacecraft. The moment, which quickly went viral, captures the crew floating in microgravity and casually interacting with the device, prompting a simple question: are astronauts really carrying iPhones into space now?

Turns out, yes, they are.

Why astronauts had an iPhone in space

NASA recently changed a long-standing rule and began allowing astronauts to carry modern smartphones on missions, including Artemis II. The decision is part of a broader effort to modernise onboard tools and make it easier for astronauts to capture photos and videos during missions.

Unlike earlier missions that relied on bulky DSLRs and older action cameras, smartphones offer high-quality imaging in a compact form factor. NASA has said the move will help astronauts document personal moments and share more immersive visuals from space.

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In fact, iPhones were placed inside the astronauts’ suits before launch, marking the first time such devices have been approved for a crewed deep-space mission.

What the viral video actually shows

The video in question does not show astronauts “using” an iPhone in the conventional sense. Instead, it captures a lighter moment inside the spacecraft, with crew members floating and interacting with the device in microgravity.

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The clip stands out because it humanises a mission that is otherwise highly technical and tightly controlled. Seeing astronauts casually handling a familiar object like a smartphone makes the experience feel more relatable.

It also reflects a shift in how space missions are being documented. Instead of only formal footage captured through NASA-approved equipment, astronauts can now record spontaneous moments.

Are these regular iPhones? Not exactly

While the devices may look like standard iPhones, they are not used in the same way as consumer phones on Earth.

For space use, smartphones go through rigorous testing and are often configured with restrictions. Features like cellular connectivity, Wi-Fi, and other radios are typically disabled, and the devices are used primarily for imaging and limited onboard functions.

NASA’s approval also means the devices have been tested to withstand conditions such as radiation exposure, extreme temperatures, and zero gravity.

What this means for future missions

The inclusion of smartphones on Artemis II signals a broader shift in space exploration. NASA is gradually integrating modern consumer technology into missions, moving away from older, slower-to-update hardware systems.

For future missions, including those aimed at establishing a sustained human presence on the Moon, such tools could play a larger role in communication, documentation, and even certain operational tasks.