What Are Hexacopters, the Hi-Tech Drones Indian Army Is Using to Seek Terrorist Hideouts

The Indian Army is now using hexacopters to counter terrorism more effectively in Jammu & Kashmir. The security forces have deployed hexacopters to drop bombs on terrorist hideouts in the Akhal forest of Kulgam, Jammu & Kashmir. As part of the encounter operations called Operation Mahadev, the officials have confirmed that two terrorists have been eliminated, while the search for more is underway.

What Exactly Are Hexacopters?

Hexacopters are multi-rotor drones that use six propellers to offer higher lift, better balance, and enhanced stability compared to their quadcopter counterparts. These drones are ideal for operations in mountainous terrain and dense forest cover, where GPS signals may fluctuate and physical movement is limited.

Equipped with thermal imaging, night-vision capabilities, and AI-powered object detection, modern military-grade hexacopters can hover quietly at low altitudes, scan for heat signatures, and relay high-definition footage in real time to command centres.

Some variants used by the Indian Army can stay airborne for up to 40–60 minutes on a single charge and cover a radius of nearly 5–10 kilometres, depending on payload—bombs, in this case.

Why the Indian Army Is Deploying Them Now

The push for drone-led surveillance comes after the Pahalgam attack, where terrorists relied on forest hideouts and civilian cover to evade detection. In such environments, on-ground operations become not only dangerous but often tactically ineffective.

The terrorists who carried out the attacks on civilians in April are believed to be hiding deep in the jungles of Jammu & Kashmir. The Indian Army has already killed the terrorists hiding in plain sight as part of the operation.

Not Just for Combat