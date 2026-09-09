What Are The New Products Apple Launched? From iPhone Duo To AirPods 5, Check Full List

Apple has unveiled a fresh lineup of products at its annual “Surprise and Shine” event in Cupertino, California, with the company expanding its iPhone, AirPods and Apple Watch ranges.

The biggest announcement was the iPhone Duo, Apple's first-ever foldable iPhone. Alongside the foldable, Apple launched the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, AirPods 5 and Apple Watch Series 12. The company also introduced the Apple Watch Ultra 4.

Apple has also brought new Apple Intelligence and AI-powered features across its latest devices, including an upgraded Siri experience. Here is a look at all the major products announced by Apple and what they bring to the table.

iPhone Duo: Apple's First-Ever Foldable iPhone

The iPhone Duo is the biggest new addition to Apple's product lineup. It is the company's first book-style foldable iPhone and opens up to reveal a 7.6-inch Super Retina display.

Advertisement

The device has a slimmer design and is available in Star White and Night Sky colours. Apple says the “Duo” name reflects its dual-screen experience.

The foldable is eSIM-only and does not have a physical SIM card slot.

Advertisement

On the camera front, the iPhone Duo gets a 48-megapixel Fusion main camera with a 2x optical-quality telephoto camera and a 48-megapixel Fusion ultrawide camera. It can record 4K video at 120fps and supports 4K Dolby Vision time-lapse.

The phone also features a Centre Stage front camera for wider and landscape selfies.

One of its notable camera features is Dual Capture, which allows users to record simultaneously using the front and rear cameras. The outer display can also be used as a preview while taking photographs. Apple has added creative tools such as Smart Take, which helps users select the best frame and capture timing. In India, the iPhone Duo starts at Rs 2,49,900.

iPhone 18 Pro And iPhone 18 Pro Max

Apple's flagship smartphone lineup now includes the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max.

Both models are powered by the new A20 Pro chip, which Apple says is built on a new architecture using 2nm technology. The chip has a six-core CPU with two performance cores and four efficiency cores, along with a seven-core GPU.

The company has also upgraded the cooling system with a next-generation vapour chamber that has three times the surface area of the system used in the iPhone 17 Pro.

The iPhone 18 Pro offers up to 36 hours of video playback, while the Pro Max offers up to 45 hours. Apple says 15 minutes of wired charging can provide up to six hours of video playback on the iPhone 18 Pro.

The camera system gets a new 48-megapixel Fusion main camera with variable aperture. Users can manually adjust settings such as aperture, shutter speed and white balance through the new Pro Controls.

The phones also feature Smart Focus Tracking, which uses on-device AI to keep track of a subject even when it briefly moves out of the frame.

Other camera additions include 4K Dolby Vision HDR time-lapse recording, cinematic effects that can be applied to regular video after recording and an Audio Mix feature that now supports music.

The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are available in deep black, silver, glacier and burgundy.

Storage options range from 256GB to 2TB.

In India, the iPhone 18 Pro starts at Rs 1,64,900, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at Rs 1,79,900. Pre-orders begin on September 12, with sales starting September 18.

AirPods 5: Better Sound, ANC And Live Translation

Apple has also introduced AirPods 5 with upgrades focused on sound, noise cancellation and translation.

The new AirPods offer richer and more immersive audio, along with improved active noise cancellation. Apple says they can automatically switch between Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency mode depending on the situation. Users can adjust sound by swiping up or down on the stem.

Another major addition is live translation, with AirPods 5 working with the iPhone to translate conversations. The earbuds are also designed to withstand rain, sweat and dust. AirPods 5 are priced at Rs 14,900 in India.

Apple Watch Series 12: AI, Health And Audio Features

The Apple Watch Series 12 gets a major focus on AI-powered audio and health features. Its Audio Intelligence system uses on-device AI for sound recognition and can work even without an iPhone.

The watch also gets Live Rewind, which lets users revisit the previous 15 seconds of a conversation by double-pressing the Digital Crown. Another new feature is Siri Recap. It can capture key points and provide high-level summaries from meetings and discussions, with access through Siri and the Control Centre.

Apple says the audio features do not save or store audio recordings and that relevant data remains end-to-end encrypted. The Series 12 also gets a new Siri modular watch face.

On the health side, Apple has upgraded the Health app and introduced Health Age, which uses health data to compare a user's overall health with their age. The Health app can also sync medical records. The Apple Watch Series 12 starts at around Rs 38,000 in India.

Apple has also introduced the Apple Watch Ultra 4 alongside the Series 12. The company says the new Ultra offers its longest Apple Watch battery life, with up to 45 hours of Max Extended Workout tracking.

The Ultra 4 joins the Series 12 as Apple's latest high-end wearable offering.

What Else Has Apple Added Across The New Lineup?

Apple Intelligence is one of the common threads across the latest products, with the company bringing AI-powered capabilities and an upgraded Siri experience to its new hardware.

The iPhone 18 Pro models also introduce Apple Reference Image, a system designed to establish the authenticity of photographs. Photo data is signed at the pixel level when an image is captured, while Private Cloud Compute can convert the signed data into an unalterable image in the Photos app.

With the iPhone Duo, Apple has also entered the foldable smartphone category for the first time, while its latest AirPods and Apple Watch models bring new AI, audio and health features.