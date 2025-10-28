What Is Grokipedia? Elon Musk’s Answer to Wikipedia

Wikipedia may have a rival, and it comes from Elon Musk, who is pitching Grokipedia as an AI‑built, “truth‑seeking” online encyclopedia meant to rival Wikipedia’s crowd‑edited model. Framed as part of xAI’s broader mission to “understand the universe,” the project blends an AI‑first publishing stack with tight editorial control, less a free‑for‑all wiki and more a centrally generated reference that takes user input but keeps the machine in the driver’s seat.