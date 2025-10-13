What Is Mappls? Google Maps Alternative That Ashwini Vaishnaw Is Endorsing

When India’s minister for electronics and IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw, recently plugged Mappls on his social media, tech watchers paid attention, and with good reason. For years, Google Maps has been the undisputed leader for navigation and local search in India. But Mappls, a homegrown alternative powered by MapmyIndia, is quietly gathering momentum and government support at a time when digital sovereignty and data localisation dominate headlines. Vaishnaw's endorsement came close on the heels of a similar move by Home Minister Amit Shah, who urged his followers on X (formerly Twitter) to switch to Zoho Mail, a desi alternative to Gmail.

What is Mappls?

Mappls is the consumer-facing mapping app built by MapmyIndia, the Indian company that has been mapping the subcontinent’s roads since the 1990s. Unlike Google Maps, Mappls touts its indigenous data stack, with detailed mapping not just for urban road networks but also for rural lanes, utility points, and even village boundaries. The company says its maps are “built for Bharat,” customised to Indian users’ navigation needs, from deliveries in Tier II towns to road trips in the Himalayas.

Government push for Indian alternatives

Ashwini Vaishnaw’s endorsement is about more than app features; it reflects India’s larger ambition for “Aatmanirbhar Bharat” (self-reliant India) in core digital infrastructure. Officials argue that using Indian mapping tools can reduce dependence on foreign tech giants and minimise risks around data access and privacy, a policy stance seen most recently in government efforts to promote DigiLocker and UPI over global competitors.

How does Mappls compare?

Mappls includes the usual features, such as turn-by-turn navigation, live traffic, and local business search. But it also offers “eLoc,” a digital addressing system designed to replace complex physical addresses in India. Mappls claims faster updates and more granular street-level detail, especially for places outside metro cities, thanks to years of on-the-ground data collection. The app also packs hyperlocal safety alerts and integration with EV charging stations, catering to a rapidly growing segment of users.

Challenges and competition

Despite the buzz, Google Maps still dominates Indian smartphones, thanks to its entrenched ecosystem and seamless integration with Android. Experts say Mappls faces an uphill battle for mass adoption. However, government support, paired with new features tuned for Indian use cases, could tip the scales. Recent updates also show Mappls is not just chasing Google, but actively filling gaps the US-based giant sometimes overlooks.

Why this matters now

With ongoing regulatory scrutiny of big tech, India’s digital policy is increasingly steering toward homegrown apps. Vaishnaw’s public backing of Mappls signals the government’s intent to champion Indian platforms for navigation, possibly setting the stage for deeper integration with official services, emergency response, and public transport. For users, it’s a new choice that goes beyond just finding directions; it’s about who controls their location data, and whether their localities appear on the map at all.

The road ahead