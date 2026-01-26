Updated 26 January 2026 at 18:42 IST
What to Expect from iPhone 17e, Apple’s Next Affordable iPhone
Leaks suggest the iPhone 17e could run on the A19 chip used in the iPhone 17 lineup.
Apple is widely expected to follow up the iPhone 16e with the iPhone 17e in early 2026, keeping the “affordable iPhone” slot while borrowing select features from higher-end models. If the current leaks hold, the iPhone 17e will look familiar, but may fix a few of the 16e’s biggest compromises.
Expected launch timeline
Rumours point to a first-half 2026 launch, with February more likely based on the 16e’s timing last year. Reports suggest the announcement may be done via a press release rather than a dedicated event.
Design and display
The iPhone 17e is expected to retain a 6.1-inch display and a broadly similar design approach to the iPhone 16e. The biggest visible change could be a shift from the notch to Dynamic Island. The display is still expected to be limited to 60Hz, with no ProMotion.
Performance and RAM
Leaks suggest the iPhone 17e could run on the A19 chip used in the iPhone 17 lineup, potentially with some differences (such as a downclocked variant or GPU changes) to manage cost. RAM is expected to remain at 8GB, while Apple’s higher-tier models reportedly use more.
Cameras
The iPhone 17e is expected to keep a single 48-megapixel wide rear camera. On the front, it may stick with a 12-megapixel selfie camera rather than adopting the iPhone 17 line’s upgraded 18-megapixel camera.
Charging and connectivity upgrades
One rumoured quality-of-life improvement is MagSafe support, which would also increase wireless charging speeds versus the 16e’s non‑MagSafe setup. The phone is also expected to move to Apple’s C1X modem for improved efficiency and performance compared to the 16e’s modem. Separately, leaked code suggests the iPhone 17e may skip Apple’s N1 Wi‑Fi/Bluetooth chip to keep costs down.
Price expectations
Pricing is expected to start at ₹59,900 in India and $599 in the US, in line with the iPhone 16e.
Published On: 26 January 2026 at 18:42 IST