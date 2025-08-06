WhatsApp Bans 6.8 Million Accounts, Here’s How Scammers Are Tricking Users and What’s Being Done to Stop Them

WhatsApp has banned more than 6.8 million accounts in only six months as part of its effort to stop digital theft, highlighting how ubiquitous and active scam networks have become lately. Meta, the company that owns WhatsApp, said that a lot of the deleted accounts were connected to organised scams, mostly in Southeast Asia, where criminal groups employ technology and AI to deceive people on a lot of different apps.

“Some of the most prolific sources of scams are criminal scam centers, often fueled by forced labor and operated by organized crime primarily in Southeast Asia. In the first six months of this year, as part of our ongoing proactive work to protect people from scams, WhatsApp detected and banned over 6.8 million accounts linked to scam centers. Based on our investigative insights into the latest enforcement efforts, we proactively detected and took down accounts before scam centers were able to operationalize them,” Meta informed via blog post.

How the Scams Work

A lot of the time, these scams don't start on WhatsApp. Instead, they start with informal communications on dating apps, social media sites, or Telegram. Once they get in touch, scammers get victims to use WhatsApp, where the scam gets worse, usually through bogus crypto assignments, false employment offers, or investment "opportunities" that promise quick cash. Some of these scams are using AI capabilities, which makes this wave riskier. Meta even said that WhatsApp helped shut down a big scam center in Cambodia where ChatGPT was being used to make false conversations and scripts that seemed real to trick people.

WhatsApp New Safety Features

To combat the rising cybercrime rates, WhatsApp is adding new security measures to help users avoid scams and put more control in their hand. Now, before you join any WhatsApp group, you'll see an overview of who made it and when. This will help you stay away from groups made with malicious intentions. WhatsApp will now also highlight messages from people who aren't in your contacts with safety tips and give you the choice to ban or report them. WhatsApp advises users to wait before responding, inquire what is being requested, then check with a trusted source.

Why It Matters to You

Scams are getting smarter and more personal. It's not just about junk mail anymore. Criminals are leveraging AI and social engineering to take advantage of people's worries about jobs, money, and chances. Once they're in, though, they can deceive people into donating money, giving out private information, or installing spyware. Don't believe a message that promises rapid money, urgent payments, or strange job opportunities, especially if it bounces from one platform to another.