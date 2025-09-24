WhatsApp Can Now Translate Chats Into Your Favourite Language—Here’s How

WhatsApp’s new feature helps you chat in your preferred language. Meta’s chat app has announced Message Translations, which uses artificial intelligence for on-device translation of messages from one language to another. Powered by Meta AI, the feature processes all your data locally for translation, ensuring privacy for one-on-one and group conversations.

The Message Translation feature can be used in multiple ways. When you receive a message in a language different from the one set for your device, WhatsApp will prompt you to view its translation. You can also download the language pack for future translations. If you are on Android, you can enable automatic translation for future incoming messages for a chat.

The new translation feature is now rolling out for iPhone and Android users in select languages. WhatsApp currently translates text in English, Spanish, Hindi, Portuguese, Russian, and Arabic on Android and over 19 languages on iOS. The company said it will add more languages in the future. It also said all translations are processed on-device, eliminating the risk of any interception. In simple terms, no one, not even WhatsApp, can see the messages or their translations.

WhatsApp’s Message Translations comes weeks after the chat app introduced Message Summaries, which provide a quick overview of unread messages in a chat. Like on-device translations, summarisation of messages also happens on-device using Meta AI. The app also offers writing assistance, allowing you to edit and rewrite messages in different tones, such as professional, funny, or supportive.