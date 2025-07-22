WhatsApp Drops Native Windows App, Replaces It with Slower Web Version

WhatsApp is making a big change, and if you are someone who uses WhatsApp daily on a Windows PC, there’s an important and possibly frustrating change coming your way.

Meta, the company that owns WhatsApp, is pulling the plug on its native Windows app and replacing it with a version that is currently in beta testing. The new version looks and feels different in ways that may not sit well with long-time users.

What’s Changing?

The current native app was built specifically for Windows, using Microsoft’s WinUI design language. It looked like it belonged in the Windows 11 ecosystem, ran smoothly, and didn’t require you to keep your phone constantly connected.

The new app, however, uses Microsoft’s WebView2 technology- essentially a browser view inside a desktop window. This means the new WhatsApp app is just the web version in disguise. The interface is more basic, notification handling works differently, and the settings menu has fewer options.

Why Is Meta Doing This?

According to Meta, this move helps them streamline development by maintaining a unified codebase across platforms. It’s cheaper, simpler, and easier to push updates.

What Users Might Lose

The web-based version may use more system resources, especially RAM. With the new version, the app will no longer blend in with Windows 11’s native look and feel. The new version also has limited Settings and customisation options. While still able to function without syncing to a phone, the experience might feel less polished.