WhatsApp File, One Click, Full Control: Microsoft Flags Silent Malware Attack Using VBS Scripts

New Delhi: A new warning from Microsoft shows how cyberattacks are getting quieter and smarter. There are no dramatic pop-ups or obvious signs this time. Just a simple WhatsApp message, a file that looks harmless, and one click. After that, things begin to change in the background - slowly, silently, and often without the user realising it.

It Starts Like Any Normal Message

This attack does not begin with fear or urgency. It begins with familiarity. A WhatsApp message lands, possibly from someone you know. There is a file attached, usually a VBS (Visual Basic Script). Most people won’t recognise the format, and that is exactly why it works.

The moment the file is opened, the script starts running quietly. There is no clear warning. No immediate crash. Just the system continuing as if nothing happened while, in reality, the first door has already been opened.

Silent Changes Inside the System

Once inside, the malware does not rush. It settles in. It creates hidden folders and begins using tools that are already part of the Windows system. But instead of using them normally, it renames them to avoid attention.

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This is what makes the attack clever. It is not adding something obviously dangerous. It is using what is already there, just in a way that feels invisible. To any basic security check, everything may still look normal.

Hiding Behind Trusted Cloud Services

The next step is where things get harder to track. The malware connects to popular cloud platforms like AWS, Tencent Cloud and Backblaze to download more files. These are platforms used by businesses every day, which makes the traffic look routine.

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Because of this, the activity does not immediately stand out. It blends into regular internet usage. By the time anything unusual is noticed, the infection may already be deeper than expected.

From Access to Control

After settling in, the malware starts pushing for more control. It tries to bypass system protections like User Account Control by repeatedly attempting to gain higher permissions. It does not stop after one try. It keeps going until it succeeds.

Once it gets that access, it installs additional software in the background. Some of these are remote access tools, which means someone outside can now operate the system. At that point, the device is no longer fully in the hands of its owner.

Why This Attack Is Hard to Catch

What makes this campaign worrying is how normal everything looks. It uses real system tools, trusted cloud services, and common file formats. There are no obvious red flags for an average user.

It is not loud malware. It is quiet, patient, and designed to stay unnoticed for as long as possible.

A Small Click, A Big Risk

In the end, this entire chain begins with one small action opening a file without thinking twice. Even if the message comes from a known contact, it is worth pausing for a moment.