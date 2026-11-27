Mumbai: WhatsApp is all set to make international travel more convenient with a new feature that will allow users to purchase and install data eSIMs directly within the messaging app.

The move aims to help travellers stay connected as soon as they arrive at their destination, without having to search for local SIM cards, depend on public Wi-Fi or pay high international roaming fees.

Announcing the initiative on Friday, WhatsApp said the new service will enable users to buy and activate an international data eSIM in just a few taps, without leaving the app. The feature is designed to make staying connected while travelling as simple as sending a message.

With the new offering, travellers will be able to continue using WhatsApp on their existing phone number even after installing a travel eSIM. This means users can conveniently share boarding passes before departure, coordinate airport pick-ups upon arrival and update family members about their safe arrival without worrying about losing connectivity.

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It is worth mentioning that international travellers often rely on airport kiosks to purchase local SIM cards, search for cafes offering Wi-Fi or activate expensive roaming packages to access mobile data abroad.

WhatsApp's upcoming feature is expected to simplify this process by bringing eSIM purchasing and installation directly into the app.

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To support the service, WhatsApp is collaborating with several eSIM providers and telecommunications partners, including Jio, Smart Axiata, Smart Communications and Verizon, among others, the statement read.

The company said the rollout will begin in select countries soon. Eligible users will be able to access the feature directly within WhatsApp once it becomes available in their region.