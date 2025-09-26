WhatsApp is Testing a Pointless Status Reshare Feature that Clones Facebook

Ever since Meta took over WhatsApp, it has been on a spree to add meaningless features to the “once simplest app on Earth,” causing it to lose its true identity. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that WhatsApp, just like Instagram, is on its way to becoming a Facebook clone soon, with hundreds of annoying features clinging to it, which leave common users confused and frustrated with the platform’s constant, unnecessary evolution. The new Status Reshare function is just the latest, most blatant example of Meta prioritising feature parity across its apps, often at the expense of WhatsApp's core mission: simple, private, and distraction-free messaging.

The Unnecessary Feature Rolls Out to Beta Users

According to the reliable app-development tracker, WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is now testing a new ‘Allow Sharing’ option that will enable other contacts to instantly repost your Status updates. This functionality, a clear imitation of the fundamental sharing mechanism present on Facebook and Instagram Stories, is already appearing for some users in the beta channel.

The new functionality has been integrated directly into the Status creation workflow, appearing as a dedicated ‘Allow Sharing' toggle in the editing menu where the audience is already selected. This placement makes it easy for the user to determine if their post should be available for wider distribution.

When a user enables this toggle, any contact who can view the status will gain the ability to repost it to their own feed, automatically extending its reach to their network. While WABetaInfo notes that this feature is a practical improvement for those who want to amplify their updates, it simultaneously validates the central criticism - WhatsApp is fundamentally changing from a private messenger into another generic public sharing feed.