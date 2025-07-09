WhatsApp Launches AI-Powered Chat Wallpaper Feature, Threaded Replies Coming Soon

WhatsApp is taking its personalisation game to a whole new level with a brand-new AI-powered wallpaper feature, and it's going to make your conversations look way cooler. With the new feature, you can now create your own chat backgrounds using simple text prompts. Just tell WhatsApp what kind of image you want like "sunset by the beach" or "space with stars" - and it will generate a unique wallpaper just for you using Meta AI.

How to Use the AI Chat Backgrounds:

Using WhatsApp’s AI-powered chat wallpaper is super easy.

1. Open a video call or the WhatsApp camera.

2. Tap Call Effects > Background > Create with AI.

3. Type what you want to see (or choose from suggested ideas).

4. Tap Next and pick your favourite image.

5. Hit the checkmark to set it as your background.

You can even regenerate new images if you want to try different looks, or remove the background at any time. Currently, the feature is available only in limited countries and in select languages like English, Hindi, Arabic, Spanish, and French. So if you don't see it yet, don't worry - it might be coming to your phone soon.

WhatsApp is also said to be working on Threaded Replies, a much-asked for feature that will let you reply to a specific message in a thread, keeping conversations more organised and easier to follow, especially in big group chats. This means no back-and-forth or getting lost in a sea of messages. Just tap and reply directly to the message you want - simple and easy.