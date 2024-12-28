WhatsApp May Soon Launch Document Scanner for iPhone

WhatsApp appears to be testing a document scanner for its iPhone app. Spotted in one of the recent beta versions for iOS, the document scanner would allow users to scan documents without leaving the app. The upcoming feature could enhance WhatsApp’s document-sharing capabilities as it seeks to become more than just a chatting app.

According to WABetaInfo, the WhatsApp for iOS 24.25.89 update adds a new “Scan document” tool within the document-sharing menu. Tapping the tool instantly fires up the iPhone’s camera to allow scanning documents — similar to how scanning documents works in apps such as iPhone’s Files or Notes app, or Google Drive. The report says the process is “straightforward,” involving simple steps: capture the document and preview the scan on the screen. The tool allows margin adjustments and document scan style for customisations. Once the changes are done, users can tap the Send button to send the scanned copy to a chat.

“By incorporating this capability within WhatsApp, users can address their document-sharing needs without toggling between apps or depending on external tools,” said the report. It added that one of the benefits this tool would offer is clear, legible, and “professionally formatted” documents, which will make them more usable than regular photographs of documents.