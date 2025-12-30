WhatsApp Adds 2026 Sticker Pack, Fireworks Video Effects & Animated Status for New Year: Here’s How to Use Them

WhatsApp has announced a set of festive features for New Year 2026, aiming to make the celebrations more engaging for users across the globe. The company says New Year’s Eve is consistently its busiest day, with record-breaking numbers of texts and calls exchanged as people connect with friends and family. To mark the occasion, WhatsApp has introduced new tools that combine fun visuals with practical ways to stay in touch.

2026 Sticker Pack

The highlight for many users will be the new 2026 sticker pack. Stickers have become a popular way to express emotions quickly, and this pack is designed specifically for the New Year. It includes colorful greetings and celebratory designs that can be shared in chats and groups. For those who prefer sending something more visual than plain text, the sticker pack offers a simple way to spread festive cheer.

Video Call Effects

WhatsApp has also added special effects for video calls. By tapping the effects icon during a call, users can activate fireworks, confetti, and star animations that appear on screen. These effects are designed to make virtual celebrations feel more lively, especially for families and friends who are connecting across different cities or countries. With video calls already a central part of New Year gatherings, the addition of effects adds a layer of fun to the experience.

Animated Confetti Reactions

Another feature returning this year is animated confetti reactions. When users react to a message with the confetti emoji, the chat will display celebratory animations. This small but noticeable touch makes group conversations more festive and helps capture the excitement of the holiday.

Animated Status Updates

For the first time, WhatsApp is bringing animated stickers to Status updates. Users can now post a special 2026 layout with animated visuals, making their updates more eye-catching. Status has become a popular way to share moments with contacts, and the addition of animation gives users more creative options to mark the occasion.

Tools for Party Planning

Alongside these festive features, WhatsApp is reminding users of its existing tools that can help organise New Year events. Group chats can be used to create and pin event details, polls can help decide food and activities, and live location sharing ensures guests can find the venue and get home safely. Video and voice notes can also capture moments for friends who cannot attend, keeping them connected to the celebration.

A Global Connection