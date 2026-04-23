WhatsApp Now Lets You Recharge Your Prepaid Mobile Number, Here's How

WhatsApp is no longer just where you complain about network issues. It now wants to fix them, too. The messaging app has started rolling out a feature in India that lets users recharge prepaid mobile numbers directly within the app, removing the need to jump between apps or websites.

What the Feature Actually Does

With this update, WhatsApp users can browse prepaid plans and complete mobile recharges without leaving the app. The feature is currently rolling out in phases across both Android and iOS devices.

It supports major telecom operators in India, including Airtel, Jio, and Vodafone Idea (Vi), which covers most of the country’s prepaid user base.

The service is powered through a partnership with payment platform PayU, extending WhatsApp’s existing payments ecosystem that already includes UPI transfers and bill payments.

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Where to Find It Inside WhatsApp

WhatsApp has added a new ₹ (rupee) icon on the home screen.

This icon acts as the entry point to payments-related features, including mobile recharges, UPI transfers, and other services. It also appears inside chats, allowing users to access payments without leaving conversations.

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How to Recharge Your Mobile Number on WhatsApp

The process is fairly straightforward, even if it sounds like something that should have existed years ago.

Open WhatsApp and tap on the ₹ icon in the top bar. Select the mobile recharge option. Enter the prepaid mobile number you want to recharge. Browse available plans for your operator. Choose a plan and proceed to payment. Complete the transaction using UPI, debit card, or credit card.

You Can Recharge Others Too

The feature is not limited to your own number. You can recharge any prepaid number by simply entering it, which makes it useful for situations where you are topping up a family member’s phone or helping someone who still thinks “data pack” is a luxury.

Why WhatsApp Is Doing This