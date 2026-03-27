WhatsApp's New Update to Let You Use AI to Draft Messages, Clean Up Chat Storage

WhatsApp has announced four new features for its app. | Image: Reuters

WhatsApp is introducing a set of new features aimed at improving everyday usability, focusing on storage management, device switching, and AI-driven tools inside chats. The update addresses some of the most common friction points users face, from managing growing chat data to switching between devices and accounts.

Managing storage without losing chats

As conversations accumulate, so does media clutter. WhatsApp is now allowing users to identify and delete large files directly within individual chats, instead of clearing entire conversations. Users can access this through the “Manage Storage” option within a chat. There is also an option to delete only media files while preserving chat history, offering more granular control over storage.

This is a practical change. Until now, freeing up space often meant deleting entire threads or manually hunting for large files.

Easier chat transfers across platforms

WhatsApp is also expanding its chat transfer feature to support migration from iOS to Android, in addition to transfers within the same platform. Switching phones has historically been inconsistent, especially across ecosystems, due to differences in backup systems like iCloud and Google Drive.

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The new system aims to simplify this process, allowing users to move chats, photos, and videos with fewer steps.

Two accounts on one iPhone

Multi-account support, already available on Android, is now coming to iOS. Users will be able to run two WhatsApp accounts on a single device, removing the need for separate phones or workarounds like the Business app. Each account will remain independent, with separate chats and notifications. A visible profile indicator will help users distinguish between accounts.

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AI features move deeper into chats

WhatsApp is also expanding its use of AI within the app. Meta AI can now be used to edit photos directly in chats, including removing unwanted objects or changing backgrounds. In addition, the Writing Help feature can suggest responses based on the context of a conversation. These suggestions are generated on-device, with WhatsApp maintaining that chats remain private.