WhatsApp Tags Are Coming Soon, Here's What it Means for Users

WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will bring more clarity and streamline large group chats. It is called tags for group members. This update, spotted in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.25.17.42 by WaBetaInfo, builds upon an existing concept of “labels” first seen in version 2.25.4.3. With tags, WhatsApp is planning to refine the idea and bring in a clearer and more user-friendly feature.

What are tags, and how do they work

Tags act as personalised identifiers that users can assign to themselves within a group chat. It could reflect anything they want- roles, responsibilities, anything. Tags are unique to each group, making them context-sensitive and privacy-friendly.

Tags can be applied directly from the group info screen. Users can also edit or add a tag by selecting their name in the group members list.

What does this mean for users

Tags can come in handy when handling a large, purpose-driven group. They can make the group chat look more structured and streamlined by making it clear who handles what in the first place. It cuts down the confusion and helps keep an easy track of who is who or who is doing what.

Importantly, tags are only visible within the group where they are set, maintaining user privacy. They do not appear in other chats or on your public profile. Additionally, tags remain intact even if a user reinstalls WhatsApp or resets their device.

The feature is currently under development and will debut soon.

WhatsApp for iPads

In related news, WhatsApp has finally made its debut on iPads after a long wait of almost 15 years. There is now a dedicated iPad app for WhatsApp, eliminating the need for WhatsApp Web or other means to access the chat app on iPad. With this latest move, iPads now have a native WhatsApp app. Meta is also said to be developing an Instagram app for iPad.