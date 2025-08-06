WhatsApp to Launch New 'Guest Chats' Feature That Will Let You Talk Without an Account or App

WhatsApp’s to Launch New 'Guest Chats' Feature That Will Let You Talk Without an Account or App | Image: Pexels

WhatsApp is said to be working on a new feature that will drastically change the way people use WhatsApp. This feature is called “Guest Chats". It will allow users to chat with people who don’t have WhatsApp installed and haven’t created an account.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, the feature is currently being tested on Android beta version 2.25.22.13, and may roll out to beta users in the coming weeks.

How Will Guest Chats Work?

WhatsApp users will be able to send a special invite link to non-users. When the recipient clicks the link, they’ll be taken to a secure web-based chat interface, similar to WhatsApp Web, where they can chat without needing to download the app or sign up. This makes it easy to have quick chats with people who aren’t on WhatsApp.

Despite being used without the app, WhatsApp says these chats will still be protected by end-to-end encryption. That means messages will stay private, visible only to the sender and the receiver.

The entire "guest chat" experience will run through WhatsApp's internal systems to ensure speed and reliability.

But There Are Some Limits

While the feature is convenient, guest users will face some restrictions. For now, they won’t be able to share photos, videos, or GIFs. They will also not be able to send voice notes, video messages and place audio or video calls. It also doesn’t support joining group chats. Basically, it will only support one-on-one messaging.

By offering this flexible option, WhatsApp is also staying competitive with platforms like Telegram and Signal, which already offer similar browser-based experiences.

When Will It Launch?

There’s no official launch date yet, but if tests go smoothly, the feature could be made available to all users in a future update. For now, it's being rolled out to a small group of beta testers.