WhatsApp to Launch Optional Paid Subscription With Premium Features: Report

For years, there has been speculation that WhatsApp could move toward a paid model. Now, it looks closer than ever. According to WABetaInfo, a platform that tracks upcoming WhatsApp features, the messaging app has started issuing notifications about the availability of an optional paid subscription plan.

This subscription will not replace the free version of WhatsApp. Instead, it will give users access to exclusive premium features designed to enhance the messaging experience. Early details from the WhatsApp beta for Android (version 2.26.4.8) suggest that the plan will include:

- Exclusive stickers and app themes

- The ability to pin more than three chats

- Custom app icons

- A new set of chat ringtones

WhatsApp is expected to roll out the subscription through a waitlist system, allowing users to sign up for early access. While the plan is still under development, features may change before the official release. Importantly, WhatsApp has emphasized that the subscription will remain optional, meaning users can continue using the app’s standard features without paying.

This move marks a significant shift for WhatsApp, which has long been free to use. The company appears to be testing ways to monetize its massive user base while offering added value to those who want more customization and advanced tools. Analysts say this could appeal to power users and businesses who rely heavily on WhatsApp for communication.

The subscription plan comes alongside other new features being tested, including status updates in channels, paid partnership labels for sponsored content, and analytics tools for forwarded updates. WhatsApp is also experimenting with a “thinking mode” for Meta AI, which will allow deeper reasoning and more structured answers compared to the current fast mode.

By combining premium features with ongoing improvements, WhatsApp is positioning itself as more than just a messaging app, it is evolving into a customisable communication platform. While the subscription is not yet live, the notifications appearing in beta versions suggest that WhatsApp’s long‑rumoured paid model may finally be happening soon.