WhatsApp To Let Users Talk to Meta AI Just Like a Real Phone Call

WhatsApp is changing the way we talk to AI without making a big deal out of it. The chat company is said to be working on a new audio chat feature to interact with its in-built Meta AI in real time. According to WaBetaInfo, WhatsApp's latest beta update for Android (v2.25.21.21) adds a new audio chat feature with Meta AI that lets you talk like you would on the phone- no typing, no stopping, simply talking hands-free. This function is for you if you like talking on the phone instead of texting or if you want to get aid from AI while doing other things.

When you open Meta AI from the Chats tab, a little wave icon will show up. If you tap it, you'll be linked to Meta AI right away through a live voice session. You can talk to Meta AI like you're talking to a real person, and it will answer back. The best part? You may even quit the app, switch to Notes or Chrome, and keep talking without missing a beat. It's like having an AI assistant ready to help you. The voice conversation starts automatically when you go to the Calls page and click on Meta AI. That's on purpose. The Calls tab is meant for interactions that start with voice, so things should go quickly.

You can turn off the microphone, end the conversation manually, or go back to text chat at any moment. The green privacy dot on Android also lights up when you use your mic, so you'll always know what's going on. Voice sessions don't start automatically unless you turn them on.

What This Means