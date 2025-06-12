WhatsApp to Soon Give AI Summaries of Your Chats—How Will It Change Chatting As We Know It?

WhatsApp is expanding its AI features to start providing summaries of your chats. These summaries will be similar to the ones Apple Intelligence offers, but with wider availability on devices. That means iPhones that do not support Apple Intelligence and Android smartphones without the native summarisation abilities can benefit from WhatsApp’s upcoming tool.

Spotted by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp’s AI summaries are currently in development and available for Android testers. According to the watchdog, AI summaries will be part of a new feature called Private Processing, which hints at on-device processing of chat data. Since it will be optional, you can choose whether you want AI summaries or continue with the regular chatting experience.

Turning Private Processing on will show a new “Summarise with Meta AI” button instead of the last message sent in an unopened chat. Tapping this button will quickly summarise the conversation into a more digestible format. This might help get the gist of several long messages sent in an individual or group chat.

When you use the feature for the first time, WhatsApp will show a screen with key details about Private Processing. As seen in the screenshot, WhatsApp’s information bar reads: “Private Processing enables Meta AI to process messages securely off-device without Meta or WhatsApp being able to read them.”

Instant messaging, better known as chatting, has followed the convention of reading messages individually for years. Depending on whether you want to reply or ignore, the messages stay as-is in your chats. AI summaries will make them more convenient to grasp. Sure, you will still have the option to read them individually, but having summaries will simplify chatting and save time.