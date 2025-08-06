WhatsApp's Upcoming Feature to Allow Chatting Without Account, But Perils Ahead

WhatsApp is synonymous with texting around the world, but unlike conventional SMS, it requires you to have an eligible account. That criterion will likely go out of fashion soon. According to a report, WhatsApp is working on a functionality that allows anyone to chat with their family or friends without an account.

WABetaInfo has reported that WhatsApp’s latest beta build (Android beta version 2.25.22.13) has a feature called ‘guest chats’. It would create a system for users without an account to chat on the app. While it sounds like one of the best features of WhatsApp by far, it does not come without a caveat. The report added that only a registered WhatsApp account can create a guest chat link, which the owner can forward to as many non-registered users as they want using text, email, or social media.

How will it work?

Opening the link will redirect the ‘guest’ to a chat screen where they can engage in only one-to-one conversations. According to the report, these chats will be encrypted, so users can chat without worrying about data leaks. The chat supports the sharing of photos, videos, and even GIFs, but voice or video calls or messages will not work. However, guest chats will not allow group chats, so if a user wants to chat with more than one non-registered user, they will have no option but to ask them to create accounts and then create a group.

Could it promote scams?