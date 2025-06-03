WhatsApp Usernames Are Finally Coming for Phone Number-Less Messaging

WhatsApp has planned a major upgrade to its chat service. It is working on a feature that would allow you to have a username, eliminating the need for phone numbers to chat on the app. The new feature is currently in testing, and although its launch is unclear, the company’s next move will mark the beginning of a new era of messaging, where phone numbers will no longer be required, reinforcing the company’s commitment to privacy.

What are WhatsApp usernames?

If you have BlackBerry Messenger, you may be familiar with usernames, as it was one of the first instant messaging platforms to introduce this functionality. But if you do not belong to that time, you can check out Telegram or Signal, the leading privacy-focused chat apps. They let you protect your personal information, like your phone number, by giving you the option to create a username for all chat-related activities. WhatsApp’s upcoming username feature is expected to work similarly.

How will WhatsApp usernames work?

WhatsApp usernames will help you start a chat with a new contact without needing to exchange phone numbers. The functionality will likely use a new interface to encourage adoption, allowing you to hide your phone number while chatting on WhatsApp. According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp will link a username, if available, to your phone number, and once it goes live, you can use it to let people reach out to you without requiring your phone number.

According to the report, a username cannot start with “www,” so the criteria to create them is to include at least one letter, certain special characters, lowercase characters, numbers, periods, and underscores. The report said this will help WhatsApp streamline the functionality without risking predictability in usernames — an idea that aligns with the company’s privacy-focused stance. At the same time, you will have full control over your username. WhatsApp will reportedly allow you to change your username multiple times, but doing that will inform others to maintaining transparency. A future update will also allow you to check if a username is available on WhatsApp Web.

When will WhatsApp usernames launch?