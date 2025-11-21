WhatsApp Users Can Now Post Disappearing 'About' Posts—How It Works

WhatsApp has reimagined the About section to let you post ephemeral text updates. | Image: WhatsApp

WhatsApp is rolling out a new disappearing “About” update that auto‑removes your short text note after a set time, much like Instagram Notes, and adds privacy timers you can control. By default, these mini text updates vanish after 24 hours, but you can adjust the timer and choose who sees them, giving you a lightweight, temporary way to share what you’re up to without leaving a permanent footprint.​

What’s new

Ephemeral “About” updates: Post a short text note that disappears automatically after 24 hours; visibility can be limited to your contacts or a custom list.​

Adjustable timer: You can change how long your note stays up instead of the fixed 24‑hour window. WhatsApp positions this as a quick, low‑friction status that doesn’t clutter your profile.​

How to post a disappearing About

Update WhatsApp to the latest version on Android or iOS. Open WhatsApp > tap your profile/About field (or the new Status/About shortcut) > type your short note > pick who can see it > set the timer > post. Your note clears automatically when the timer expires.​

Privacy controls to check

Audience selection: Limit visibility to “My contacts,” “My contacts except…,” or “Only share with…” so only the right people see your note.​

Auto‑expire: The 24‑hour default helps keep things tidy; extend or shorten the timer if you’re sharing something time‑sensitive.​

How this differs from classic Status and disappearing messages

Classic Status (photos/videos): The Stories‑style Status already expires after 24 hours and supports media; the new disappearing “About” is text‑first, lighter, and sits in your profile area for quick updates.​