WhatsApp's Latest Update Will Tell You Exactly How Many People Are Typing in a Group Chat

WhatsApp is going to make its group chat less mysterious and more clear. The Meta-owned chat app, in its latest beta update version 2.25.20.17 has introduced a simple but powerful update – the ability to see how many members are typing in a group chat right from your chat list.

Earlier, WhatsApp would only show the name of one person with the "typing..." sign, even if five people were typing at the same moment. Now, in beta, you can see labels like "2 people typing" or more. It's a small change, but it makes it much easier for group members to see what's going on. The new feature is all about making it easier to keep up with active group discussions.

With this new feature, users can tell how fast a conversation is going without ever entering the group. This is extremely useful for arranging events, talking about work, or having viral disputes.

WhatsApp’s new feature works only in group chats. It will not help if more than one person is recording audio messages. In this case, WhatsApp will still show you just one name, same as before. So, the typing update is useful, but voice recordings still use the old one-at-a-time notice method.

Who Gets the Feature First?

Only a small group of beta testers on Android who have downloaded the most recent version from the Google Play Store can use this feature right now. WhatsApp believes that more people will be able to use the service over time. There is no information yet on when (or if) it will come to iOS.

Why This Is Important

WhatsApp groups are now places where people can share updates about business, community, and family. The new real-time typing count is another way to make group chats feel more responsive, open, and human. WhatsApp is always trying to make communication easier, especially in busy discussions where knowing who is responding (and how many) may make or break the flow of the conversation. In short, the next time your pals are bickering about what to do on the weekend or your team is working on a project with a deadline, you won't just see "typing..." You'll know how many people are about to push send.

If you want to see the functionality in action, make sure you're in the WhatsApp beta program for Android and update to version 2.25.20.17. WhatsApp is still working on how we chat in groups, so stay tuned for further news.