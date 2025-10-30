WhatsApp’s Next Update Could End Storage Headaches, One Chat at a Time: Here's What's Happening Exactly

New Delhi: WhatsApp will soon give you better control over your phone storage. The Meta-owned chat company is said to be testing a new feature that will help users manage their phone storage - one chat at a time. The messaging app is reportedly adding a new “Manage Storage” option directly inside each chat, giving users the power to see how much space an individual conversation takes up and clear it easily.

The feature was spotted in a recent WhatsApp beta update by the tracker website WABetaInfo. If you’ve ever struggled with your phone’s storage filling up because of endless GIFs, videos, and forwarded messages, this update might feel like a small blessing.

Right now, WhatsApp allows users to manage storage only through a single menu - Settings> Storage and Data >Manage Storage. This screen shows how much space all your chats together are taking, along with a list of the largest files. But it doesn’t let you check or clear storage for specific chats.

With the upcoming update, things will get much simpler. You’ll be able to open any personal chat or group, tap on its info page, and find a new Manage Storage option. This will show exactly how much space that chat uses, including photos, videos, and documents and allow you to delete big items directly from there.

For most users, WhatsApp is where phone storage disappears fastest. From good-morning messages to festive videos, the app collects more data than we know or realise. Over time, this not only eats into phone memory but also slows down performance.

By making storage management chat-specific, WhatsApp is giving users more control and flexibility. Instead of deleting everything, you’ll be able to keep what matters and remove what doesn’t. The feature is currently under beta testing, which means a limited number of users are trying it before a public rollout. There’s no confirmed release date yet, but if all goes smoothly, this could arrive in a future WhatsApp update.