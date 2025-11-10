WhatsApp’s Upcoming Feature Will Make Managing Chat Photos, Videos A Lot Easier

WhatsApp's working on a feature for better media management. | Image: Pexels

WhatsApp is testing a new Media Hub on Mac and Web that gathers recent photos, videos, documents, GIFs, and links from across your chats into a single, centralised view. The feature appears in the sidebar as a new entry point and lets you browse shared content without opening individual conversations, with bulk actions and sorting to speed up file management. It is rolling out to a limited set of users first and will expand more broadly after testing.​

What the Media Hub does

Centralised access: See the latest media and files shared in your personal and group chats in one place, rather than scrolling through each thread.​

Faster actions: Select multiple items to delete, forward, or star, and sort by date or other filters to locate what you need quickly.​

Scope and limits: The hub focuses on recent content to provide the most up‑to‑date files at a glance; older media remains accessible through chat‑specific galleries.​

Advertisement

Where it’s available

Platforms: WhatsApp for Web and the Mac app are included in the initial rollout.​

Rollout status: Limited availability for now, with a wider release planned once testing completes; some beta and a few stable users have access already.​

Advertisement

Why it matters

Easier retrieval: Shared content often gets buried across busy threads; a single hub reduces friction when you need to find and act on files.

Desktop‑first utility: Media cleanup, exports, and admin tasks are typically faster on desktop, making the Mac/Web launch path practical.​

How to check if you have it

Open WhatsApp Web or the Mac app and look for “Media Hub” in the sidebar. If you don’t see it, the feature likely hasn’t reached your account yet; re‑check after future updates.