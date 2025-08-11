When AI Goes Off Script: ChatGPT Turns Man’s Grandfather's Photo into Nelson Mandela

In yet another reminder that artificial intelligence can sometimes have a mind of its own, a Reddit post has gone viral after a user’s request for image enhancement took an unexpected turn, straight into world history.

Reddit user u/Zyaraa shared that they had asked ChatGPT to enhance the only known photo of their grandfather smiling. The request was simple enough: reduce graininess, sharpen the image, and preserve his warm smile. Instead, the AI tool generated a crystal-clear portrait - of Nelson Mandela!

The before-and-after post, shared on the r/ChatGPT subreddit, quickly blew up, amassing over 20,000 upvotes and sparking a flood of amused and bewildered comments. Many users joked that the grandfather must have lived “a far more interesting life” than the family realised.

The mishap likely stems from how AI image models are trained. Enhancement tools don’t just clean up pixels, they sometimes also “fill in” missing details using patterns learned from millions of reference images. If the original photo had vague or low-quality facial details, the AI might have substituted them with the closest match it recognised. In this case, that match happened to be one of the most photographed figures of the 20th century.

“This is exactly why AI image work should always be handled carefully, especially when working with personal or archival images,” noted one commenter. “It’s not just about pixels - it’s about memories.”