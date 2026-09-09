When Will Apple’s First Foldable iPhone, iPhone Duo Be Available In India? Check Date, Price And Key Features

Apple has finally entered the foldable smartphone race with the launch of its first foldable iPhone, the iPhone Duo. The device was unveiled at the company’s launch event in California on Wednesday and brings a completely new form factor to the iPhone lineup.

For users in India waiting to get their hands on Apple’s first foldable phone, the key question is, when will iPhone Duo be available in India?

Apple has confirmed that the iPhone Duo will go on pre-order from October 16, with sales beginning October 23. The phone will be available in India from the same October 23 availability date.

The iPhone Duo starts at $1,999 for the 256GB model and will also be offered in 512GB, 1TB and 2TB storage variants. Apple has not specified an India-specific price in the information provided.

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When Can You Buy iPhone Duo In India?

The wait for Apple’s first foldable iPhone will end in October. Pre-orders for the iPhone Duo begin on Friday, October 16, while availability starts Friday, October 23.

The phone comes in two colour options, Star White and Night Sky, and is available with storage options ranging from 256GB to 2TB. The iPhone Duo features a 7.6-inch inner display when unfolded, making it Apple’s largest iPhone display yet. The screen has a nano-texture finish designed to reduce glare, while the same aspect ratio across the inner and outer displays is intended to ensure that content transitions smoothly when the phone is opened or closed.

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When folded, users get a 5.4-inch outer display, which Apple says provides 90 per cent of the screen area of the iPhone 18 Pro while keeping the device compact enough to fit easily into a pocket.

Apple has also focused heavily on the hinge and durability of the device. The foldable uses a precision hinge designed to provide a smooth opening and closing experience.

“With the largest display ever on iPhone that still fits easily in your pocket, combined with the power of A20 Pro, iPhone Duo helps you stay more immersed and productive wherever you go, whether you’re enjoying content, multitasking across apps, or gaming,” added John Ternus.

What Makes The iPhone Duo Different?

At the heart of the iPhone Duo is Apple’s A20 Pro chip, the same processor used in the iPhone 18 Pro models. Apple has paired it with a new thermal management system featuring a custom-designed vapor chamber.

The company says this combination delivers up to 35 per cent better sustained performance than the iPhone 17 Pro. The phone also uses a dual-battery setup, with one high-energy battery placed on each side of the foldable design. Apple says its silicon and energy-rebalancing technology allow the two batteries to work together as one system.

The iPhone Duo can deliver up to 31 hours of video playback on the inner display and up to 44 hours using the outer display. When both screens are used equally, the device offers up to 24 hours of usage per charge.

Fast charging is also supported, with the phone reaching up to 50 per cent charge in around 20 minutes. Wireless charging through MagSafe or Qi2 can take the device to 50 per cent in around 30 minutes.

The iPhone Duo will be eSIM-only worldwide, allowing Apple to use the internal space otherwise occupied by a physical SIM slot for other components, including battery capacity. Apple says eSIM is supported by more than 500 carriers globally.

A Foldable Camera Designed For More Than Just Photos

The foldable design also changes how the iPhone Duo can be used as a camera. The phone comes with a 48MP Fusion Main camera, capable of capturing photographs at up to 48MP resolution. It also offers a 24MP default mode designed to balance image quality and file size, along with an integrated optical-quality 2x Telephoto option.

Apple says the main camera uses a new computational photography pipeline and a large sensor, fast aperture and sensor-shift optical image stabilisation to improve results, particularly in low-light conditions.

The two-screen design enables several camera features unique to the foldable.

Smart Take uses on-device AI models running on the A20 Pro to analyse a scene and automatically capture an image when people are ready for the shot. With the rear cameras, users can also take higher-resolution selfies while using the outer screen to preview themselves.

Duo Preview allows people being photographed to see the live camera view on the outer display, helping them adjust their position and framing. For children, Kid Cue displays Peanuts animations on the outer screen to attract their attention towards the camera.

The outer display can also be used for Duo FaceTime, allowing people physically with the user to join a video call through the external screen instead of having everyone gather around a single display.

For video creators, the main camera supports 4K video recording at 120fps in Dolby Vision. Users can create slow-motion effects by changing playback speed, while Cinematic effects can be applied after recording at up to 60fps.

Apple has also upgraded Audio Mix with new algorithms aimed at improving voice quality and isolating music. Time-lapse recording is available in 4K Dolby Vision HDR, and the foldable design allows the phone to be propped up for longer recordings without requiring a tripod.

iOS 27, Siri AI And Apple Intelligence On The Foldable

The iPhone Duo will run iOS 27, which has been adapted to take advantage of the phone's two-screen design. Apple Intelligence and the new Siri AI are also central to the experience. Siri AI is rolling out in beta with iOS 27 and is designed to offer more personalised and conversational assistance.

Siri AI can use personal context to help users locate information across messages, emails and photos. It can also understand what is displayed on the screen and take actions based on that content.

Users can also describe what they want written instead of manually composing it. A new Siri app allows conversations to be revisited, while conversational history can be synced privately across Apple devices through iCloud.

Apple Intelligence also brings new image-editing capabilities, including Spatial Reframing, Extend and an upgraded Clean Up tool. Image Playground can now generate photorealistic imagery, while upcoming SynthID support will help users identify images created or edited using AI.

Safari is also getting Notify Me, which can alert users when changes occur on webpages, including product restocks or price drops.

Apple says privacy remains central to these AI features, with processing handled on-device and through Private Cloud Compute when cloud processing is required.