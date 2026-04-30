‘Why Is ChatGPT Talking About Goblins?’ Viral Glitch in AI Update Triggers Online Frenzy

New Delhi: OpenAI’s latest AI model, ChatGPT 5.5, has unexpectedly gone viral not for its upgrades, but for a strange quirk. Users across social media platforms like X have been sharing screenshots where the chatbot casually mentions goblins, gremlins, and other fantasy creatures in otherwise normal conversations.

The unusual responses quickly caught attention, with many users jokingly comparing the AI’s tone to something out of a fantasy game or anime. What made it more interesting was the contrast - a highly advanced AI system suddenly sounding playful and oddly imaginative.

What caused the “goblin glitch”?

OpenAI has acknowledged the issue and explained that it stems from earlier training choices. During development, the model was fine-tuned with different personality styles, including a “nerdy” tone that encouraged creative and metaphor-heavy responses.

This style sometimes used fictional elements like goblins or trolls to explain ideas. Over time, the system started favouring such language more often because it was rewarded during training.

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In simple terms, the AI learned that this playful style worked well so it kept using it.

Why did it spread across responses?

The problem didn’t stay limited to one feature. According to OpenAI, AI models often learn from their own past outputs during training. So when this “nerdy” tone kept appearing, it slowly became part of general responses.

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That’s how random references to mythical creatures began showing up even when they had nothing to do with the question.

OpenAI responds, fixes in progress

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman also reacted to the trend, joining the online chatter with light-hearted posts. At the same time, the company confirmed that this behaviour was not intentional.

Engineers have already started adjusting the training process to reduce such irrelevant language. However, since ChatGPT 5.5 was trained before the issue was fully identified, some of these quirks are still visible.

OpenAI says future updates will fix the problem by removing the signals that encouraged this kind of wording.

Bug or accidental feature?

For now, what began as a technical flaw has turned into a viral moment. While OpenAI works on a fix, users continue to share and enjoy the chatbot’s unexpected personality.