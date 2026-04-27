ChatGPT Owner OpenAI Reportedly Teams Up With Qualcomm, MediaTek to Build an AI-First Smartphone

OpenAI is no longer content with powering apps. It now appears to be building the hardware they run on. The company is reportedly working with Qualcomm and MediaTek to co-develop custom smartphone processors for a new AI-first device, with mass production expected around 2028.

This is not just another collaboration. It is OpenAI stepping directly into the core of the smartphone ecosystem.

A Three-Way Partnership With Clear Roles

The structure of this partnership is unusually deliberate. OpenAI is leading the product vision, Qualcomm and MediaTek are handling chip development, and China’s Luxshare has reportedly been chosen as the exclusive system design and manufacturing partner.

This Is About Chips, Not Just a Phone

The real story here is not the device. It is the silicon. By working directly with chipmakers, OpenAI is trying to build processors optimised for AI workloads rather than general-purpose computing.

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That suggests a shift away from how smartphones have traditionally evolved. Instead of faster CPUs or better cameras leading upgrades, the focus could move to how efficiently a device can run AI models and agents locally.

An ‘AI-First’ Smartphone Changes the Model

Reports suggest this device will be built around AI agents rather than traditional apps. Instead of opening multiple apps to complete tasks, users could rely on a single AI interface that understands intent and executes actions across services.

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That is a fundamental shift in how smartphones work. If it works, it could make current app-driven interfaces feel dated. If it does not, it becomes another ambitious idea that people try once and ignore.

Why Qualcomm and MediaTek Matter Here

Partnering with both Qualcomm and MediaTek is not accidental. Qualcomm dominates the premium Android chipset market with its Snapdragon platform, while MediaTek has scale across mid-range and global markets.

Together, they give OpenAI access to high-end performance through Qualcomm and large-scale adoption via MediaTek. That combination increases the chances that this does not remain a niche experiment.

The Jony Ive Factor Still Looms

OpenAI’s hardware ambitions are not new. The company acquired former Apple designer Jony Ive’s startup io Products for $6.5 billion, signalling long-term interest in consumer devices.

At one point, OpenAI’s CEO Sam Altman described the planned device as a “third core device” alongside phones and laptops.

And this makes this development slightly confusing. Either OpenAI is building a phone after all, or it is redefining what a “phone” actually is.

This Puts OpenAI Against Apple and Samsung

If OpenAI goes through with this, it is stepping into one of the most competitive markets in tech. Companies like Apple and Samsung together control roughly 40 per cent of the global smartphone market. Building hardware is more crucial than providing software support because you cannot patch bad hardware.

What This Actually Signals

This partnership tells you something more important than “OpenAI might build a phone.” It tells you where the industry is heading.

AI is no longer just a feature layered on top of devices. It is becoming the foundation on which those devices are built. And if that requires new chips, new hardware, and new interfaces, companies like OpenAI are clearly willing to build all of it.