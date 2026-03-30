Why Is Government Banning Chinese CCTV Companies in India?

India is set to effectively block the sale of CCTV products from Chinese companies such as Hikvision, Dahua, and TP-Link from April 1. The move is not an outright ban in name but the result of stricter certification requirements that these companies have not been able to meet, making their products ineligible for sale in the country.

At the centre of this shift is a new certification framework that mandates all internet-connected CCTV cameras to be tested and cleared under India’s Standardisation Testing and Quality Certification (STQC) system. Under these rules, manufacturers must submit their hardware and software for evaluation, and in some cases provide deeper technical access for security checks. Companies that fail to secure certification cannot legally sell their products. Reports indicate that the government has refused certification to Chinese-origin products and even those using Chinese chipsets, effectively shutting these brands out of the market.

The primary driver behind these rules is national security. Internet-connected CCTV cameras are part of critical digital infrastructure and can potentially transmit sensitive data. Authorities have raised concerns about vulnerabilities such as backdoors, remote access risks, and the possibility of data being accessed or transmitted outside the country. This concern has been building for some time, with earlier regulations already requiring companies to submit source code and technical details for scrutiny.

India is not alone in taking this approach. Similar restrictions have been imposed in countries like the United States, where Chinese surveillance equipment has been limited or banned in government and critical infrastructure projects due to cybersecurity concerns. The Indian move reflects a broader global trend of tightening control over networked surveillance systems.

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Beyond security, the decision also has a strategic dimension. Chinese brands have historically dominated India’s CCTV market, accounting for a significant share of sales due to competitive pricing and wide distribution. By enforcing stricter certification rules, the government is also attempting to reduce dependence on Chinese technology and create space for domestic manufacturers and trusted global vendors.

The impact is likely to be immediate. With major Chinese players effectively excluded, the market could see short-term supply disruptions and possible price increases, especially in the affordable segment. At the same time, Indian companies and non-Chinese brands are expected to gain market share as the ecosystem adjusts.

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This is not a sudden policy shift but the result of a gradual tightening of rules over the past year. The April 1 deadline marks the point where enforcement becomes strict enough to block non-compliant products entirely.

For consumers, the change means that future CCTV purchases will need to comply with the new certification standards. Existing installations are not immediately affected, but new devices entering the market will increasingly reflect these regulatory requirements.