Will ChatGPT Ever Show Ads? OpenAI Finally Breaks Silence, And the Answer Isn’t What You’d Expect

OpenAI’s ChatGPT has become one of the popular AI tools used worldwide in the past few years. From quick research to writing lengthy reports, the AI tool today is used for many things and not just for content generation. But one question that millions of ChatGPT users have been wondering for months is whether the AI assistant will one day have ads. OpenAI has now finally broken its silence on this. OpenAI’s head of ChatGPT, Nick Turley, recently gave a rare and surprisingly detailed response on The Verge’s Decoder podcast, and the answer isn’t a straightforward “yes” or “no” you would expect.

Turley clarified that ChatGPT, in its current form, isn’t meant to be an ad-heavy product. “It’s so deeply accountable to your goals,” he said, stressing that the magic of ChatGPT lies in the fact that there’s no hidden agenda behind the answers. “You get the best answer for you, and there’s no other stakeholder in the middle.”

However, Turley didn’t completely dismiss the idea of advertising, just not in the expected way. Instead of annoying pop-ups or sponsored answers, he suggested a more thoughtful approach that could apply in specific situations.

“Maybe there is a certain market where people aren’t willing to pay us, yet we want to offer the best, latest, and greatest,” he explained. “Maybe that would be a place to consider other indirect forms of monetisation.” He also acknowledged that if OpenAI ever experimented with ads, they’d have to be implemented in a “very, very careful and deliberate” way, preserving the integrity of responses and avoiding the kind of “pay-to-play” bias seen in other platforms.

The idea of “ads that preserve the incentive structure” suggests OpenAI could be looking at a new model, different from traditional internet advertising. Turley didn’t go into detail about what this might look like, but his focus on innovation and caution indicates that any changes would come after careful thought.

Interestingly, Turley also challenged the idea that ChatGPT’s large free user base is a downside. “I actually don’t view the fact that the vast majority of our users are free as necessarily a liability,” he remarked. Instead, he sees it as a “funnel” - a way to introduce people to the platform before offering them various paid options later.