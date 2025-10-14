Windows 10 Is Officially Dead—What to Do With Your PC Now

After a decade-long reign, Windows 10 has reached the end of the road. Microsoft ended security updates and official support for its ubiquitous operating system this month, sending millions of users scrambling to figure out their next steps. If your PC still runs Windows 10, here’s what the “death” of the world’s most popular OS means, and how you can keep your computer secure, productive, and useful in 2025.

Why Windows 10 Ended and What It Means

Microsoft first launched Windows 10 in July 2015, promising it would be “the last version of Windows.” Fast forward to today: the company has shifted focus to Windows 11, ending regular updates and critical patches for its predecessor. While Windows 10 PCs will keep running, the lack of security updates leaves users exposed to new threats, malware, ransomware, and emerging exploits with each passing day.

The bottom line: Continuing to use Windows 10 online is risky, especially for sensitive tasks like banking or work.

Your Options: Upgrade, Replace, or Repurpose

The next move depends on your hardware, budget, and comfort with new software.

1. Upgrade to Windows 11 (If You Can)

Windows 11 is Microsoft’s preferred path, but it comes with strict hardware requirements: TPM 2.0 chips, newer CPUs, and at least 4GB RAM. Many PCs from 2017 and later meet the cut. Go to Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update to see if an upgrade is available. If so, back up your files and let Windows handle the process.

2. Keep Your PC, But Switch to Linux

For hardware that doesn’t support Windows 11, Linux is an increasingly friendly alternative. Modern Linux distributions such as Ubuntu, Mint, and elementary OS offer familiar interfaces, built-in security, and support for most day-to-day tasks. The learning curve has never been gentler.

3. Shop for a New Computer

If your PC is too old or slow to upgrade, this might be the nudge to consider a replacement. Most new PCs are preloaded with Windows 11, and the hardware jump often brings speed, battery gains, and seamless software compatibility.

4. Repurpose Your Old Computer

Even without updates, an old Windows 10 PC isn’t useless. It can be turned into a secure offline machine for tasks like media playback, retro gaming, or basic word processing; just don’t connect it to the internet.

5. Back Up and Secure Your Data

Regardless of the route you take, back up your photos, documents, and any essential files before making big changes or upgrades. Consider cloud storage or an external hard drive.

What NOT to Do

— Don’t Ignore Security Risks: Staying online with an unsupported OS puts you at risk of unpatched vulnerabilities, increasingly targeted by cybercriminals.

— Don’t Fall for Fake Updates: Scammers often exploit end-of-support confusion. Never download “security tools” from untrusted sources.