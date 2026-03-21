Windows 11 Will Soon Let You Move the Taskbar

Microsoft is finally bringing back one of the most requested Windows features, the ability to move the taskbar, nearly five years after removing it with Windows 11. The company is working on an update that will allow users to reposition the taskbar to the top or sides of the screen, a feature that was standard in Windows 10 but inexplicably missing in Windows 11.

A Feature That Shouldn’t Have Been Removed

When Windows 11 launched in 2021, Microsoft rebuilt the taskbar from scratch, dropping several legacy features in the process. One of the biggest omissions was the ability to move the taskbar away from the bottom of the screen.

For years, there has been no official way to reposition it, forcing users to rely on workarounds or third-party tools. That is now set to change.

Rolling Out First to Testers

The movable taskbar feature will first be available to Windows Insider users in the coming weeks, before rolling out more broadly later this year. Users will be able to place the taskbar at the top or along the sides of the screen, offering more flexibility in how they organise their workspace.

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Microsoft has also indicated that a smaller taskbar option is in development, further expanding customisation options.

Why It Matters

This is less about novelty and more about restoring control.

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The ability to reposition the taskbar has existed in Windows for decades. Its removal in Windows 11 was widely criticised, especially by power users who rely on vertical layouts or multi-monitor setups.

Microsoft itself has acknowledged that taskbar repositioning has been one of the top user requests since the OS launched.

Part of a Larger Rollback Strategy

The update fits into a broader pattern. Over the past few years, Microsoft has been gradually restoring features that were removed in the transition from Windows 10 to Windows 11.