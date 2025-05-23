WWDC 2025: Apple Confirms June 9 Date, Here’s What to Expect and How to Watch

Apple WWDC 2025: Apple has officially confirmed WWDC 2025 will begin on June 9 and will run through June 13. Like every year, all eyes are once again on this event to know what the Cupertino boss has planned for its fans and developers this year.

For beginners or those unaware, Apple’s WWDC is an annual event hosted by the company wherein it demonstrates its latest software releases and developer technologies. This year’s conference will once again be a free online event accessible worldwide, with a few specific developers, journalists, and students to be invited in person at Apple Park on June 9.

The week-long event offers developers multiple video sessions, expert labs and one-to-one interaction with Apple engineers and designers.

WWDC 2025 Key Events and How to Watch

Apple Keynote will take place on June 9 at 10:30 PM IST and can be watched online on apple.com, Apple TV app and Apple’s YouTube channel. Keynote is the main event where Apple will take the wraps off iOS 19, macOS 16, iPadOS 19, watchOS 12, tvOS, and the next iteration of visionOS. Expect a complete redesign from visionOS inspiration, anticipate smoother, glassier interfaces and a common design language across platforms.

WWDC 2025- What's Expected This Year?

Apple last year made a suite of announcements, mostly around artificial intelligence and software. The company announced Apple Intelligence, its new AI system for iOS devices, alongside multiple software-related updates. While Apple is yet to deliver on some of its promises, it is to be seen what comes this year from the house of Apple. Here is what we expect to be announced this year.

iOS 19 and iPadOS 19: An aesthetic redesign reminiscent of the appearance and feel of VisionOS. Look for even more reflective surfaces, translucent layers, and improved multitasking, particularly on iPad when used with a Magic Keyboard.

Stage Manager 2.0: Apple's second try at window management for iPad to improve productivity.

macOS 16: To introduce design consistency with the rest of the ecosystem, as well as closer ties to iOS features. Expect new accessibility features and improved Apple Intelligence features

visionOS 3: Watch for offbeat, potentially game-altering features such as eye-controlled scrolling for its mixed reality device, Apple Vision Pro. Expect Apple Intelligence feature to arrive on its mixed reality headset.

AI Push to Apple Intelligence: Apple is finally set to open up its on-device AI models to developers, making sophisticated text, image, and video tools more widely available without external processing. Apple is said to be readying a new AI-powered battery management mode for iSO 19 that asses how one uses the iPhone and help with suggestions to save battery. There are also talks that Apple could allow developers to add some of Apple Intelligence’s features directly into their apps. We can also expect Siri's on-screen awareness to finally arrive this year with iOS 19. Apple previewed this last year at WWDC 2024.