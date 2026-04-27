WZATCO Yuva Bolt Projector Launched in India With 11,000 Lumens Brightness

WZATCO has launched the Yuva Bolt smart projector in India, expanding its lineup in the budget home entertainment segment. The device is priced at ₹10,990 and is available through online platforms, including Amazon and the company’s official website.

The Yuva Bolt is positioned as a portable, plug-and-play projector aimed at users looking for a large-screen viewing experience without complex setup.

Focus on Brightness and Large Projection Size

The projector features a claimed brightness of 11,000 lumens and supports a projection size ranging from 60 inches up to 200 inches. It uses a native 1080p resolution and a contrast ratio of 7000:1, which is intended to deliver clear and detailed visuals for movies, streaming, and general content consumption.

Automatic Setup and Smart Features

One of the key features of the Yuva Bolt is its fully automatic adjustment system. It includes auto focus and auto keystone correction, allowing the projector to align the image without manual intervention. Additional features like auto screen alignment and zoom optimisation are designed to simplify setup further.

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The projector runs on Android 12, providing access to apps and streaming services without requiring an external device.

Connectivity and Audio

The device supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 for wireless connectivity, along with Miracast support for screen mirroring. It also includes HDMI (with ARC support), USB, and AUX ports for connecting external devices such as laptops, gaming consoles, and streaming sticks.

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Audio is handled by dual 3W speakers, designed for basic in-room sound output.

Design and Build

The Yuva Bolt has a compact design weighing around 1.4 kg, making it suitable for portable use. It features a sealed dust-proof optical engine, which is intended to improve durability and reduce maintenance over time.

The projector also supports flexible placement with 360-degree projection capability, allowing it to be used on walls or ceilings.

Battery Life