X Defunds The Deepfakes: Undisclosed AI War Clips To Face 90-Day Revenue Ban

New York: In the AI era, where the line between digital fabrication and reality has become dangerously thin, the social media platform X, owned by American billionaire Elon Musk, has taken a decisive stand to protect the integrity of information appearing on global timelines. The company officially tightened its creator revenue sharing rules, introducing aggressive new penalties to users who circulate undisclosed AI-generated content related to active armed conflicts.

Social media giant X's policy shift was deemed crucial at this volatile moment, as the digital platforms struggle to keep pace with the rapidly intensifying military situation in the Middle East following recent strikes on Iran by the US and Israel.

Head of the product at X, Nikita Bier, spearheaded the announcement by stressing that these revisions are essential for maintaining the authenticity of the user experience. According to Nikita Bier, the primary goal is to prevent the manipulation of the platform’s monetisation programs by those who might exploit synthetic media for financial gain. By targeting the financial incentives of creators, X hopes to choke the spread of ‘faked’ history before it can take root in the public consciousness.

However, the timing of the intervention does not appear coincidental, as the ongoing crisis in the Middle East has triggered a massive influx of misleading AI-generated imagery and video across all major social networks. From hyper-realistic depictions of urban combat to fabricated footage of missile strikes, the massive volume of synthetic content has made it increasingly difficult for the average observer to spot fact from fiction.

The head of the product at X noted that during periods of active warfare, the common people search hugely for verified on-the-ground intelligence, yet modern AI tools have made it insignificant for bad actors to craft deceptive narratives.

As per reports, under the newly updated protocols, any user found posting AI-generated videos depicting armed conflict without a prominent disclosure will face immediate consequences. The platform has instituted a mandatory 90-day suspension from the creator revenue sharing program for a first offense, effectively cutting off the offender’s ability to earn money from their engagement. For those who continue to flout the rules, X has made it clear that repeat violations will result in a permanent ban from the revenue scheme altogether.

Further, to ensure these rules are effectively enforced, X planned to leverage a combination of human-led oversight and technical indicators. Nikita Bier explained that the platform will rely heavily on its Community Notes feature, where crowdsourced fact-checking can filter suspicious media, alongside back-end metadata and digital signatures that reveal when content has been produced using generative AI tools. Amidst advancing AI technology behind deepfakes, X has pledged to remain alert, updating its product features and policies to ensure that the social media platform remains a reliable source of information during world-altering events.

Meanwhile, the user base outlined the complications, with one user asking Nikita Bier how the platform would handle users who unknowingly share AI-generated clips that appear indistinguishable from reality. Addressing these concerns, the head of product clarified that the burden of verification rests with the poster, who must proactively apply a ‘Made with AI’ label by selecting the appropriate content disclosure option within the post menu.