Xiaomi 17T Series Launch Date Announced, Here's When India Debut Is Likely

Xiaomi has officially confirmed the global launch of the 17T and 17T Pro for 28 May, and the timing is significant for more than one reason. This would make the 17T series the earliest T-series global debut in the brand's history, arriving approximately four months ahead of when the 15T series launched in September 2025. The compressed timeline signals a deliberate shift in Xiaomi's release strategy, and India is firmly in the picture.

According to tipster Yogesh Brar, there are active discussions around bringing the Xiaomi 17 Max to global markets including India, which would potentially put three tiers of Xiaomi's 2026 lineup in Indian retail simultaneously.

What to Expect From the 17T and 17T Pro

The standard Xiaomi 17T is built around a 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED display at 120Hz, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500-Ultra chipset with 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.1 storage. It carries a 6,500mAh battery with 67W wired charging and a 50MP Leica Summilux main camera with up to 120x digital zoom and a 5x optical periscope telephoto.

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The 17T Pro steps up considerably: a 6.83-inch 144Hz OLED panel, the Dimensity 9500 processor, a 7,000mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging, and a 50MP Light Fusion 950 primary sensor. Both models share a 12MP ultra-wide, 50MP telephoto, and 32MP front camera. The gap between the two is wider than any previous T-series generation, covering not just the chipset and display but also the charging speed, frame material, and wireless charging support.

Pricing

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European pricing is confirmed at €749 (roughly ₹72,000) for the 17T in a 12GB/256GB configuration, and €999 (roughly ₹96,000) for the 17T Pro with 12GB/512GB storage. India pricing, as is typical, is expected to be more competitive. The standard 17T is tipped at approximately ₹55,000 in India, which would be competitive for a Dimensity 8500 device with Leica camera credentials.

In India, Xiaomi may initially launch only the standard 17T, which has already appeared in the IMEI database. Any India launch is also likely to follow the introduction of the Redmi Turbo 5 in the market. If the 28 May global event does include an India announcement, Xiaomi would be moving faster than it has with any previous T-series in the country, where the T-series has been absent since the Mi 11T.