Xiaomi 17T Series Officially Confirmed for India: T-Series Returns After Four Years, Launch Expected in June

Xiaomi India has officially confirmed that the 17T series is coming to the country, ending a four-year absence of the T-series from the Indian market. The confirmation came on 20 May, a day after Xiaomi announced the global launch date of 28 May for the 17T and 17T Pro.

Xiaomi India's teaser, posted on X, read: "T is coming. Things are about to change," hinting at a camera-forward pitch with the lines "Capture moments the way they're meant to be seen. Closer, sharper, bigger."

The last time Xiaomi launched a T-series device in India was the Mi 11T in 2021. The 15T series, which launched globally in September 2025, did not make it to the country. The 17T's India confirmation is therefore a meaningful course correction for a brand that has been losing ground in the premium Android segment to Samsung, OnePlus, and Vivo.

What the 17T Brings to India

Advertisement

The Xiaomi 17T is expected to launch with a 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED display at 120Hz, the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra processor, 12GB RAM, and up to 512GB UFS 4.1 storage. The camera setup includes a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP telephoto with 5x optical zoom, a 12MP ultra-wide, and a 32MP front camera. The battery is a 6,500mAh silicon-carbon cell with 67W wired charging. FCC filings, however, point to 100W wired charging, suggesting the spec sheet may be more aggressive than early leaks indicated. IP68 and IP69 ratings, NFC, and an IR blaster are also expected.

The 17T Pro steps up to a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED panel, the MediaTek Dimensity 9500, and a 7,000mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging. Both models run Android 16 out of the box and carry IP68 ratings. All cameras on both models are Leica-tuned, a feature set that carries real weight in the mid-flagship segment.

Advertisement

Will the Pro Come to India?

Xiaomi has not confirmed whether both the 17T and 17T Pro will be offered in India, with speculation suggesting only the standard model may make the cut. The India launch date is reported to be 2 June, with the speculation that the Pro variant possibly not launching in India at all. Given Xiaomi's history of launching only select variants in the country to manage price positioning, the Pro's absence at launch would not be surprising, though it would leave a gap between the standard 17T and the flagship Xiaomi 17 series.

Expected Price

Pricing leaks have been inconsistent, with multiple sources in disagreement. European pricing is expected to start at €749 for the 12GB/256GB 17T variant, with the 17T Pro at €999. India pricing is tipped at approximately ₹55,000 to ₹60,000 for the standard 17T, with the Pro potentially landing between ₹65,000 and ₹75,000 if this model makes it to the Indian market.