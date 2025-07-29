Xiaomi Confirms August 19 Launch for Redmi 15 5G in India with 7000mAh Battery, 50MP Camera, Three Colour Options

Following multiple teasers, Xiaomi has now officially announced that the new Redmi 15 5G will be out on August 19. Positioned as the brand's next budget-friendly 5G smartphone, the Redmi 15 5G will come with a huge 7000mAh silicon-carbon battery, a sleek design, and a Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset under the hood.

First in Segment: 7000mAh Silicon-Carbon Battery

Xiaomi claims the device will be the first in its segment to offer a 7000mAh battery with advanced silicon-carbon tech, delivering enhanced longevity and energy efficiency. The company promises up to 80% battery health even after four years of use. Additionally, in 1% Hibernation Mode, the phone can reportedly last up to 13.5 hours on standby. The Redmi 15 5G also supports 18W reverse wired charging.

Performance and Display

The phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 SoC and feature a 6.9-inch Full HD+ display with a smooth 144Hz refresh rate, ideal for gaming and content consumption.

Despite packing a huge battery, Xiaomi is touting the Redmi 15 5G as the slimmest phone ever with a 7000mAh battery. It will launch in three colour options: Midnight Black, Frosted White, and Sandy Purple.

Camera and Features

On the imaging front, the phone is said to come with a 50MP AI-backed dual rear camera setup and a 2MP secondary sensor, along with an 8MP front camera for selfies. The phone will also offer AI-powered features including Google Gemini and Circle to Search. It runs on the new Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0.

Expected Pricing and Availability